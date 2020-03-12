COOS BAY — A man was arrested in Coos Bay after authorities found him inside the Boys and Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon Tuesday night carrying stolen items.
According to a press release by the Coos Bay Police Department, officers responded to the Boys and Girls club for a reported burglary alarm at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10.
With assistance from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and the North Bend Police Department, upon arrival authorities began checking the perimeter of the building.
“Officers heard a subject inside the building and then observed the subject trying to exit a basement door,” said the press release. “The subject was carrying stolen property from within the building and trying to get it out of the door.”
The subject, later identified as 41-year-old Courtney D. Mitchell, saw the officers and fled into the building. Mitchell was eventually apprehended as he exited another door on the opposite side of the building.
Mitchell, of Riddle, Ore., was transported to the Coos County Jail for burglary in the second degree, theft in the second degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a parole violation.
