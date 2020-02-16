SILVERTON — The Oregon State Police is continuing the investigation into the officer involved shooting in Silverton.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that William Bluestone was in possession of a handgun at the time of the shooting.
The Silverton officer was wearing a body worn camera and the incident was recorded. It is unable to be released at this time as this is an open/active investigation.
The Oregon State Police and Marion County DA’s office understands the public’s desire to know immediate information when an officer is involved in a deadly use of force. However in an effort to complete a fair and thorough investigation information needs to be withheld until after a grand jury can be convened to hear the facts of the case, as is Marion County District Attorneys standard practice.
No more information is available to be released at this time.
Original release:
You have free articles remaining.
On Feb. 14 at approximately 12:40 p.m. Silverton Police Department personnel responded to a reported domestic violence disturbance at 911 Reserve St. Apt.#3, in Silverton.
Shortly after arriving, officers located the involved man, William Bluestone, 21, of Bend/Silverton, concealed in the bedroom of the apartment. Bluestone told officers he was armed with a handgun and barricaded himself.
Officers attempted to negotiate his surrender for more than an hour when shots were fired. Bluestone was pronounced deceased by medical personnel who arrived shortly thereafter.
This investigation is being led by the Oregon State Police with the assistance of the Salem Police Department, Marion County Sheriff's Office and Keizer Police Department. The Marion County District Attorney’s Office is overseeing the investigation and will release additional details when appropriate.
The involved officer was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation as per protocol.