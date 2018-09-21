COOS COUNTY — It was 14-year-old Portland native Melissa Bittler’s rape and murder that sparked a statewide initiative to process thousands of untested SAFE kits in Oregon.
In 2001, investigators at Portland Police Bureau identified similarities in Bittler’s case and later discovered her killer’s DNA had been collected in previously submitted, collected, but untested SAFE kits.
After the negligence seen in Portland, all law enforcement agencies in Oregon were mandated by the 2016 legislation, Melissa’s Law, to send each untested rape kit to the state crime lab.
According to endthebacklog.org, a total of 4,902 untested rape kits hit the crime lab at once.
There are now less than 2,000 remaining.
However, Oregon State Police reports that the crime lab will finish processing these kits by the end of 2018.
Statewide backlog nearing an end
Since the passage of Melissa’s Law, local law enforcement agencies have pushed their own backlogs forward and submitted untested kits to OSP’s Forensic Division.
In the first quarter of 2018, OSP reported completing an average of 220 kits a month, which compared to its 2017 average of 89 kits a month proved to be a big jump for the agency. In its August 2018 report, about 119 SAFE kits were completed, 117 additional SAFE kits were received and 465 cases were still pending requests.
In the midst of this movement was Myrtle Point Police Chief Rock Rakosi. At the time, he was president of the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police and found himself in the situation of explaining to lawmakers that for most of the state’s departments, the real issue wasn’t neglect but the system.
“The issue skylined itself nationally before our state legislature had what was essentially a knee-jerk reaction to national level news," Rakosi said. "Turns out, we did have issues in the large agencies, but statistically our state wasn’t as behind the 8-ball as others were nationally. That was one of the most difficult presumptions we had to overcome in the statehouse. We had to explain that (the backlog) wasn’t for a lack of desire to do something. Contrary to popular belief, we don’t take reports to blow them off. We had to explain that the reality, these numbers, are here for various reasons.”
Sometimes these old SAFE Kits went untested because the victim didn’t want to pursue the case anymore, because they felt the system was against them or that the suspect pleaded guilty or even that the suspect died.
Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier also ran into a statute that said unless the victim was willing to cooperate, the state police were not required to test the SAFE kit.
“We had a case where a lady was alleging she had been raped, identified a suspect, and we wanted to send a kit in for examination and in the interim the victim didn’t want anything more to do with the case,” Frasier said. “When the lab saw she wasn’t cooperating anymore, the lab called and said they can’t test this and read the statute. In that situation, we couldn’t test the kit.”
Locally, after the mandate to send all untested rape kits to the lab, the county sent up a total of nine kits. In North Bend, eight untested kits were sent out, according to North Bend Police Evidence Custodian Aimee Elliott. Such kits are considered anonymous, which means victims have not yet reported a crime but have undergone the SAFE examination. Law enforcement agencies will keep the kits in its possession for up to 60 years or until a victim pursues legal action, according to an Oregon Secretary of State report on OSP’s Forensic Division.
In Coos Bay, a total of eight rape kits were sent up to the State Crime Lab, according to the Coos Bay Police Department’s evidence technician. In Myrtle Point, none were sent up since there was no backlog.
“We see an average of less than one percent of reported rapes in this area,” Rakosi said. “We’ve had no reports this year.”
Powers Police Chief Robert Baker reported no untested SAFE kits. However, Baker recalled a recent case about two months ago where he enlisted the help of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office in getting an investigation started. The SAFE kit has since been sent to OSP's crime lab for processing, following the new 14-day time frame.
Though local agencies have worked well to stay on top of reported rape cases, rape in Coos County is on the rise. That increase, according to Andrews, is mostly in child sexual assaults. So far this year, the CCSO has completed 131 child sexual assault cases.
However, Bay Area Hospital’s Emergency Department Manager Rebecca Davisson said she has noticed an increase of rape being reported by patients.
In 2016, the hospital completed 19 exams on patients who alleged rape.
In 2017, the hospital completed 28 exams.
In the first eight months of 2018, the hospital has done 15 exams.
Following the SAFE kit
An investigation begins when a patient walks into the Emergency Department of any hospital, or when police respond to a call and then bring the patient to the hospital. Either way, Davisson will likely see them at the hospital since she is one of two Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners at Bay Area Hospital.
Under Oregon Statute 147.404, once a victim of assault is ready to undergo a SAFE exam it is the responsibility of either the medical provider or law enforcement officer to contact a victim advocate to assist them during their examination process.
Answering the call is The Safety, Advocacy, Freedom, Empowerment Project, a nonprofit organization that provides emergency services to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.
Executive Assistant Stephanie Blondell at The SAFE Project has seen exams range from three hours to 10 hours.
“We are really there to empower them to do what they really want to do,” said Blondell. “If they need breaks throughout we will talk to the nurse about it … if they want us to run and get dinner for them or hold their hand and tell them it’s going to be OK we will. The most important thing you could do for a victim or a survivor is to tell them that you believe them and that it’s not their fault. We are here to listen to them and help in any way that they want us to.”
If the patient is under 18, disabled, or over 65, Davisson has to call law enforcement whether or not the patient wants to have it reported. Otherwise, law enforcement is only called if the patient wants them there.
After that, it is up to the patient if they want to complete the SAFE kit, which is invasive. During an exam, evidence is collected such as swabs from body cavities and hair samples. Although not officially apart of the SAFE kit, investigators may also collect clothing from the victim. Blondell said advocates will oftentimes bring with them a Crisis Response Team bag to provide victims with a set of clothes and undergarments to change into following the exam.
They can begin, and still change their minds before the kit is finished.
As a nurse, Davisson is focused on making sure there isn’t a life threatening injury first. After that, she collects their story.
“I will sit with them first and tell them what my role is, what the exam looks like,” Davisson said. “If they want to do parts of it, or only want to prophylactic medication, they can. This is a push to have patients get care. It isn’t about encouraging them to report or do anything. It is very much their decision.”
If law enforcement is called to the hospital, they will get a statement and back out of the room while the nurse does the examination, according to Andrews. Once the kit is packaged, the deputy will complete a forensic interview, asking open ended questions like, “Tell us what happened?”
“If Joe Schmidt from down the street broke into her house, the deputy will go talk with him and get evidence either by consent or through a search warrant,” Andrews said. “It will be sent to the District Attorney and then you have a set case. The SAFE Kit is sent to the lab and you have evidence in court, though sometimes the suspect may plead guilty before that because it will take a while for this stuff to get back. On average, it takes a year for DNA results.”
Andrews added that even if the victim takes time to consider reporting the rape and showers, “don’t let that stop you from coming in.”
“Evidence is still there,” he said. “They can now find evidence even 96 hours out, especially in a forcible situation.”
Once the kits return from the state crime lab, depending if there was a DNA match, it will fall onto the desk of Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier.
However, DNA is not always a deciding factor and sometimes kits don't even produce DNA samples, according to OSP
“I’ve been doing this long enough that back in the late '80s and early '90s, before DNA was even talked about, we would speak with a suspect who would say they don’t know who she is, so you have to prove the sex act occurred and it turned into a he-said-she-said,” Frasier explained. “There was some scientific testing based on blood groups, but was in no way definitive. A lot of times now you talk to the suspect and rather than denying they know the person or whether or not they had sex with them, they change their story to, ‘yes, we had sex and it was consensual.’”
If Frasier points out to the suspect that the victim was beat up, the suspect often says something like, “She likes rough sex.”
“So, you’re back to a he-said-she-said situation,” Frasier said.
At that point, Frasier will look at how to prove the victim’s version of events is credible and how to build up her credibility.
“We take it on a case-by-case basis, look at records, and I think we’ve been reasonably successful in that area,” he said.
Finally, depending on when the rape is reported, Frasier’s officer may run up on the statute of limitations, which is an ever-changing piece of legislation.
“It is the most convoluted thing that was ever come up with,” Frasier said. “Frankly, they keep changing on me. I don’t know why it’s there.”
Though he has never had a case run up against the statute of limitations, he explained that victims have 12 years to report. If the victim is under 18 when the rape happened, they have until they are 30 to report. But these are the limits for first degree sex crimes. According to Frasier, there are different statute of limitations for second and third degree sex crimes.
“We aggressively prosecute these cases when they are brought in and are here to help the victim, but we can’t do anything if they don’t report it or can’t provide it without forensics,” he said. “Women out there, if you’ve been assaulted, go to the hospital and collect the evidence.”
Blondell said it’s important for victims and survivors to understand they are not to blame for their assaults. Under no circumstances, are their behavior or actions justifiable for a physical assault.
“The Oregon backlog attention and the Me Too movement I think has been very powerful for victims and survivors to know that there is support out there,” said Blondell. “People will believe them.”
For more information on the services The SAFE Project provides you could contact volunteers at their office at 541-888-1048. For those wanting to reach its 24-hour crisis line and speak directly to an advocate you can do so at 541-756-7000.