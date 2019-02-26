COOS COUNTY — An officer was injured during a foot pursuit Friday
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy first spotted a white Ford van with no visible plants headed south at 2:32 a.m. It jerked back-and-forth between lanes before the deputy stopped it at Epping Lane.
During the stop, Officer Orrin Wallace and his K9 Sophie, a narcotics detection K9, responded. Sophie alerted Wallace to narcotics while the passenger had slipped out of the van.
Rene Sears, 37, was confronted and law enforcement saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight “on his person,” the release said.
“When Sears was told he was under arrest, he tried to run,” the release said. “Sears was struck with a Taser round, but was able to get up and run again.”
A foot pursuit led law enforcement onto Highway 101. Sears was arrested, even as he continued to fight. It was during that altercation that an unnamed officer was injured.
“Sears claimed to have swallowed heroin at some point prior to the stop and was transported to Bay Area Hospital,” the release said. “Suspected methamphetamine was located on Sears’ person.”
Sears was later transported to the Coos County Jail where he was booked for alleging the crimes of Assault on a Public Safety Officer, Escape III, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest and Tampering with Physical Evidence, the release said.
“The injured officer was treated for his injuries and is recovering,” it added.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Coquille Police Department and the Coos Bay Police Department.