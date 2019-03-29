COOS COUNTY — Coos County Commissioners approved the acceptance of a traffic enforcement grant offered by the Oregon Department of Transportation at last week’s board meeting in Coquille.
The grant, which is about $4,000, will provide overtime expenses for Coos County Sheriff’s Deputies to conduct increased traffic enforcement patrols throughout the county aimed at cracking down on speeding.
According to Coos County Sheriff Craig Zanni, who spoke at the meeting, the grant did require a funding match from the department of about $1,000.
Before voting for its approval, Zanni talked briefly to commissioners about the importance of the grant and how it could curb the county’s rising accident rate on roadways from commuters possibly speeding.
The board also approved the Sheriff’s Office request to purchase three new dispatch workstation consoles which totaled $6,100. The consoles or desks will house the dispatch center’s new radios and computer server equipment which was purchased last year.