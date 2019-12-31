NORTH BEND — A North Bend woman was found dead of multiple stab wounds in her home Monday evening. Her daughter is in custody as the suspect in the murder.
At about 7:40 p.m., Monday, the Coos County 911 Center in Coquille received a call indicating that a stabbing had taken place at 2590 Ash St. in North Bend, according to a press release from Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier. Officers and medical personnel responded to the scene.
Upon arrival, police and paramedics found 58-year-old Ramona Matthews, who was the victim of multiple stab wounds. Despite efforts of paramedics to save her life, she was pronounced dead at the residence. Matthews' next of kin have been notified.
Officers found 25-year-old Alexis Marie Berquist on the scene. Berquist was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Coos County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder. Frasier said he will be filing the charge later today and he expects Berquist's first court appearance will be at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Coos County Courthouse.
The scene of the homicide has been secured and will be processed by forensic specialists and police later today, Frasier said. An autopsy will be conducted later this week.
The North Bend Police Department will be the lead investigative agency on the case. They were assisted Monday night by officers from Oregon State Police, Coos County Sheriff's Office, South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team, the Coos County Medical Examiner's Office and the Coos County District Attorney's Office.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the North Bend Police Department.