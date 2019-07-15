NORTH BEND - On July 12, at approximately 12:01 a.m., a Coos County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a possible assault on 65375 Russell Road in North Bend. It was reported that the caller, identified as 56-year-old Emma M. Nelson, had an active warrant out of Coos County for felon in possession of a firearm.
When the deputy arrived at the residence, he found and spoke to Nelson (who was seated in her car), informing her she was under arrest for an active warrant, according to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff's Office Upon hearing the news, Nelson reportedly attempted to start the vehicle and drive away. The deputy opened the driver’s door and pulled Nelson from the vehicle before she could place the vehicle into gear and drive away.
Once the deputy had Nelson away from the vehicle and on the ground, she continued to resist arrest, the release said, by flailing around and tucking her arms beneath her body. After numerous reported attempts of commanding Nelson to lie on her stomach and place her hands behind her back went unanswered, the deputy had to resort to control measures to gain compliance, according to the release.
Nelson was arrested for her outstanding warrant and on a charge of resisting arrest. Bay Cities Ambulance was called to the scene to evaluate Nelson, who refused treatment and was transported to the
Coos County Jail without further incident.