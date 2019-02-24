NORTH BEND — North Bend Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a tanning salon Saturday afternoon on Newmark Street.
At approximately 5:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Skin Deep Tanning, located on 2290 Newmark St. in North Bend.
According to a press release by the North Bend Police Department, the unidentified suspect was reported to have a handgun and fled on foot before officers arrived to the scene.
Coos County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Raven was called in to help authorities locate the suspect who allegedly walked away with an undisclosed amount of money from the salon.
Oregon State Police, the Coos Bay Police Department as well as the Coos County Sheriff’s Office were on scene to provide assistance. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the North Bend Police Department at 541-756-3161.