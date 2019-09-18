{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND — A school bus from the North Bend School District was involved in an accident this morning.

According to a press release from the district, Mid-Columbia Bus Company reported that an accident with one of the buses occurred shortly before 8 a.m. today north of the McCullough Bridge.

There were no students on board or involved in the accident.

“Mid-Columbia reported that the driver of the bus was not injured,” the release said.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

