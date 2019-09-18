NORTH BEND — A school bus from the North Bend School District was involved in an accident this morning.
According to a press release from the district, Mid-Columbia Bus Company reported that an accident with one of the buses occurred shortly before 8 a.m. today north of the McCullough Bridge.
There were no students on board or involved in the accident.
You have free articles remaining.
“Mid-Columbia reported that the driver of the bus was not injured,” the release said.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.