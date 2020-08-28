Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Aug. 27

8:11 a.m. Warrant service in 800 block of California Avenue

9:28 a.m. Suspicious conditions in 2000 block of Sheridan Avenue

1:42 p.m. Disturbance at Sherman and Colorado avenues

2:56 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 2000 block of Lynne Drive

10:27 p.m. Criminal trespass in 3400 block of Cedar Street

11:47 p.m. Disorderly conduct in 1600 block of Virginia Avenue

Aug. 26

7:45 a.m. Theft in 1300 block of Virginia Avenue

10:08 a.m. Warrant service in 800 block of California Avenue

11:03 a.m. Theft in 3200 block of Tremont Avenue

12:45 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 2400 block of Tremont Avenue

1:43 p.m. Accident in 1900 block of Sherman Avenue

2:14 p.m. Warrant service in 1800 block of Maple Street

3:07 p.m. Suspicious conditions at Fir and Newmark streets

3:39 p.m. Assault in 700 block of Virginia Avenue

4:32 p.m. Counterfeit money in 1900 block of Virginia Avenue

6:41 p.m. Theft in 3600 block of Broadway Avenue

7 p.m. Disturbance in 700 block of Virginia Avenue

8:14 p.m. Disturbance in 2000 block of Sherman Avenue

Aug. 25

1:33 a.m. Warrant service, Sasha Annette Hicks arrested on charges of unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful possession of meth

1:23 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 1400 block of Airport Way

9:28 p.m. Criminal Trespass in 2000 block of Public Square Court

11:27 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 2000 block of Union Avenue

Aug. 24

1:56 a.m. Suspicious subject in 2200 block of Clark Street

2:39 a.m. Suspicious subject at Newmark and Brussells streets

4:05 a.m. Warrant service, Lisa M. Fridley arrested on warrant charges including possession of meth and theft 2

2:28 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 1980 Sherman Avenue

6:07 p.m. Criminal mischief in 1900 block of Virginia Avenue

6:30 p.m. Accident at Edgewood Drive and Newmark Street

11:41 p.m. Suspicious subject in 800 block of Vermont Avenue

