Aug. 27
8:11 a.m. Warrant service in 800 block of California Avenue
9:28 a.m. Suspicious conditions in 2000 block of Sheridan Avenue
1:42 p.m. Disturbance at Sherman and Colorado avenues
2:56 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 2000 block of Lynne Drive
10:27 p.m. Criminal trespass in 3400 block of Cedar Street
11:47 p.m. Disorderly conduct in 1600 block of Virginia Avenue
Aug. 26
7:45 a.m. Theft in 1300 block of Virginia Avenue
10:08 a.m. Warrant service in 800 block of California Avenue
11:03 a.m. Theft in 3200 block of Tremont Avenue
12:45 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 2400 block of Tremont Avenue
1:43 p.m. Accident in 1900 block of Sherman Avenue
2:14 p.m. Warrant service in 1800 block of Maple Street
3:07 p.m. Suspicious conditions at Fir and Newmark streets
3:39 p.m. Assault in 700 block of Virginia Avenue
4:32 p.m. Counterfeit money in 1900 block of Virginia Avenue
6:41 p.m. Theft in 3600 block of Broadway Avenue
7 p.m. Disturbance in 700 block of Virginia Avenue
8:14 p.m. Disturbance in 2000 block of Sherman Avenue
Aug. 25
1:33 a.m. Warrant service, Sasha Annette Hicks arrested on charges of unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful possession of meth
1:23 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 1400 block of Airport Way
9:28 p.m. Criminal Trespass in 2000 block of Public Square Court
11:27 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 2000 block of Union Avenue
Aug. 24
1:56 a.m. Suspicious subject in 2200 block of Clark Street
2:39 a.m. Suspicious subject at Newmark and Brussells streets
4:05 a.m. Warrant service, Lisa M. Fridley arrested on warrant charges including possession of meth and theft 2
2:28 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 1980 Sherman Avenue
6:07 p.m. Criminal mischief in 1900 block of Virginia Avenue
6:30 p.m. Accident at Edgewood Drive and Newmark Street
11:41 p.m. Suspicious subject in 800 block of Vermont Avenue
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In