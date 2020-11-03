Nov. 2
11:45 a.m. Criminal Trespass in 3300 block of Broadway Avenue
4:36 p.m. Fraud in 3500 block of Ash Street
Nov. 1
12:08 a.m. Suspicious conditions in 1500 block of Sherman Avenue
12:34 a.m. Warrant service, arrested Katrina V. Oneal on warrant charging unlawful possession of meth and resisting arrest
2:09 a.m. Narcotics investigation in 3200 block of Tremont Avenue
2:12 p.m. Theft in 2500 block of Broadway Avenue
3:44 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 1900 block of Broadway Avenue
