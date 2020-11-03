Nov. 2

11:45 a.m. Criminal Trespass in 3300 block of Broadway Avenue

4:36 p.m. Fraud in 3500 block of Ash Street

Nov. 1

12:08 a.m. Suspicious conditions in 1500 block of Sherman Avenue

12:34 a.m. Warrant service, arrested Katrina V. Oneal on warrant charging unlawful possession of meth and resisting arrest

2:09 a.m. Narcotics investigation in 3200 block of Tremont Avenue

2:12 p.m. Theft in 2500 block of Broadway Avenue

3:44 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 1900 block of Broadway Avenue

