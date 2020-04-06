NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Saturday, April 4
Criminal Trespass
At 12:39 a.m. on Liberty Street, a subject was warned for criminal trespass.
Mental Subject
At 1:50 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, officers responded to a subject possibly having mental issues or intoxicated.
Disturbance
At 2:13 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, officers responded and an individual was escorted back to her house.
Disorderly Conduct
At 10:44 p.m. on Vermont Avenue, a 9-1-1 report was made of a dispute at a neighbor’s apartment. Subjects were warned for disorderly conduct.
Friday, April 3
Suspicious Vehicle
At 12:35 a.m. on McPherson Avenue, two calls were made of a vehicle revving its engine outside of residence. An officer located the unoccupied vehicle and waited in the area for the driver but was unable to locate.
Criminal Trespass
At 2:49 a.m. on Ash Street, a subject was warned for criminal trespass.
At 4:26 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a subject was warned for criminal trespass.
At 9:48 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a subject was warned for trespass.
At 11:47 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, officers responded. Bolt cutters and syringes were seized for destruction. Subjects warned for trespass.
