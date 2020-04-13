North Bend Police Log
Saturday, April 11
Criminal Trespass
At 12:50 a.m. on Ash Street, a subject was warned for criminal trespass.
At 12:57 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a subject was warned for trespass.
At 12:29 p.m. on Inland Drive, a complaint was made of a male subject refusing to leave property and was in the dumpster. An officer contacted the subject and warned referencing the complaint. The subject agreed to move on.
At 3:01 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, an intoxicated male reportedly wouldn’t leave after being asked several times. The caller requested he be trespassed. Officers contacted the subject and issued a permanent trespass. The subject agreed to leave.
At 8:52 p.m. on Newmark Street, a subject will be referred and cited later for criminal trespass.
At 8:58 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a subject will be referred and cited later for criminal trespass.
At 9:03 p.m. on Newmark Street, a subject will be referred and cited later for criminal trespass.
At 9:39 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a subject was warned for trespass.
Suspicious Conditions
At 12:51 a.m. on Union Avenue, a report was made of someone setting fire to vehicle or suitcase. An officer checked the area. It was not as reported. The subject was trying to cook on a grill.
Disturbance
At 1:36 a.m. on Monroe Avenue, a report was made of a disturbance. Officers made contact and warned subject for disorderly conduct.
Threats
At 9:18 a.m. on Lincoln Street, a report was made that threatening text messages from an unknown suspect were received. An officer spoke to the caller and an investigation is continuing.
Intoxicated Subject
At 4:36 p.m. on Virginia Avenue and Maple Street, a 9-1-1 report was made of a male subject intoxicated who fell in the roadway. Officers responded but were unable to locate.
Friday, April 10
Abandoned Vehicle
At 9:40 a.m. on Vista Drive, an officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked on the street at location. Citizens reported vehicle has been there disabled and moved to various places. The vehicle was tagged for tow and a tow warning letter was sent to the registered owner.
Suspicious Subject
At 10:14 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, a subject sleeping under the book drop was reported. It was requested that an officer ask him to move along. The officer contacted the subject who agreed to move on.
Criminal Mischief
At 11:24 a.m. on Lincoln Street, a report was made of windshield wipers stolen from car that may have caused scratch to windshield. Report taken.
Driving While Suspended
At 12:40 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, officers advised of a suspended driver headed south on Broadway. An officer located the vehicle, driven by a 37-year-old from North Bend. The unidentified individual was charged with driving while suspended violation, warned for driving while uninsured, and for failure to carry registration. The vehicle was entered and impounded into LEDS.
Arrest
At 1:21 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, Safeway management reported a shoplifter inside the store. Items were already recovered. An officer contacted the suspect, Troy Boyer, 55, of Coos Bay and arrested him for alleged criminal trespass 2 and theft 3. The subject was in lieu of custody.
Criminal Trespass
At 1:46 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, Ashworth’s requested that a female acting disorderly be trespassed. Officers located the subject at Sherman and Florida and issued permanent trespass.
At 5 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, officer observed a previously trespassed subject behind location and warned referencing the trespass. The subject agreed to leave.
At 6:41 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a subject was warned for trespass.
At 8:53 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, subjects trespassed from property.
Suspicious Conditions
At 8:51 p.m. on Crocker Street and Margaretta Street, officers heard loud explosion and checked the area but were unable to locate. Possibly coming from North Spit area.
At 9:33 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive and Hayes Street, subjects warned for illegal fireworks.
