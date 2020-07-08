Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

NORTH BEND POLICE LOG

Monday, July 6

Suspicious Subject

At 12:03 a.m. on Liberty Street, a report was made of a suspicious male in the neighborhood that checked the mailbox. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate.

At 3:25 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, a report was made of voices heard on backside of motel room. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate.

Suspicious Conditions

At 1:25 a.m. on Ash Street, a report was made of an open door and lights on at construction house. Officers cleared the building and secured the door and left a message.

Disturbance

At 5:03 a.m. on Connecticut Avenue, a report was made of disturbance at location. Officers made contact and advised it was verbal only. Parties were separated.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 236, or by email at worldnews1@countrymedia.net. Follow her on Twitter: @je_wardwriter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments