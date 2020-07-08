NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Monday, July 6
Suspicious Subject
At 12:03 a.m. on Liberty Street, a report was made of a suspicious male in the neighborhood that checked the mailbox. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate.
At 3:25 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, a report was made of voices heard on backside of motel room. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate.
Suspicious Conditions
At 1:25 a.m. on Ash Street, a report was made of an open door and lights on at construction house. Officers cleared the building and secured the door and left a message.
Disturbance
At 5:03 a.m. on Connecticut Avenue, a report was made of disturbance at location. Officers made contact and advised it was verbal only. Parties were separated.
