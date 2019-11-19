{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday, Nov. 18

Criminal Trespass

At 3:39 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, Joshua Lincoln, 30, of Coos Bay was cited and released for criminal trespass 2.

Arrest

At 5:51 a.m. on California Avenue, Coos Bay Police served a North Bend Police warrant for Damon Maurice Glick, 48, of Coos Bay on the charges of unlawful possession of meth.

At 1:37 p.m. on California Avenue, Springfield Police served a North Bend Police warrant for Johnathan Michael Pecue, 29, of North Bend on the charges of unlawful use of a weapon.

At 9:56 p.m. on Cammann Street, Mindy Vandervelden, 23, of Coos Bay was cited and released for DUII and reckless driving. She was issued a DUII blood alcohol test, which was 0.16 percent. The case is being referred for reckless endangering.

Runaway Juvenile

At 9:53 a.m. on Airport Lane, a signed runaway report was obtained. The juvenile was located and transported to Juvenile Detention on charges of assault on a public safety officer. She is being referred for interfering and resisting arrest.

Criminal Trespass

At 10:58 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a male subject refusing to leave the business was requested to be trespassed. Officers responded but the subject left prior to their arrival. He was located and permanently trespassed from the business.

At 11:36 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, Banner Bank reported previously trespassed subject in the bank. Officers contacted the subject, Jeffrey Allen Hill, 35, from Coos Bay, and cited him in lieu of custody for the charge of criminal trespass.

Animal Complaint

At 12:55 p.m. at Ferry Road Park, it was reported that a male hit his dog hard after it barked at her dog. Officers contacted the owner and warned referencing the complaint.

At 4:06 p.m. on Virginia Avenue and Sherman Avenue, a 911 report was made of a dog being beaten at location. Officer contacted the owner and warned referencing the complaint and that next time the subject can be cited for the abuse.

Animal at Large

At 4:24 p.m. on Broadway Avenue and Newmark Street, a 911 report was made of a dog running in traffic. An officer responded and contacted the owner, advised him that he needs to have the dog under control. A citizen provided the owner with a leash.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

