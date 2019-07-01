NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Saturday, June 29
Welfare check
At 1:03 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a welfare check was called for a male in the bushes. The subject was fine.
Counterfeit money
At 10:16 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, a business reported receiving two 10 counterfeit bills the previous night. An officer responded and seized the bills.
Suspicious subject
At 11:34 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, a 911 report came in of a female walking down Sherman with a stick hitting parking signs and cussing. Officers responded and checked the area but were unable to locate.
At 11:30 p.m. on Commercial Street and Myrtle Street, officers located a subject who will be referred to the district attorney for felony possession of a restricted weapon.
Disturbance
At 1:09 p.m. on Airport Way, an angry customer was refusing to leave and officers responded. The subject was upset over confusion with reservations. He calmed down and worked it out.
At 1:43 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, a 911 report came in of a subject screaming and throwing things in his residence. Officers responded and were advised that the father was upset because his kids were damaging their bedroom wall. It was verbal only.
Criminal trespass
At 5:37 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue, a report of a male subject who had been trespassed in the driveway of the property came in. Officers responded and were advised the subject left before they arrived. “Fine line whether it was trespass,” the report read. The caller did not want to pursue charges.
Friday, June 28
Driving complaint
At 7:37 a.m. on Colorado Avenue, a 911 report came in of two vehicles speed racing. An officer contacted one of the drivers in the UPS parking lot. She was warned for speeding.
Criminal trespass
At 9:46 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a report of a male transient behind a business came in. An officer responded and the subject left upon request.
At 10:58 a.m. on Marion Avenue, the Veterans Affairs Clinic requested a male transient be trespassed from the business. Officer responded and were advised the subject left to before his arrival. The subject was located and advised of his permanent trespass.
Code violation
At 11:43 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, it was reported that a male transient was drinking beer outside the library. An officer responded and the alcohol was dumped out and the subject warned and left the area.
Arrest
At 9:24 p.m. on McPherson Avenue and Vermont Avenue, a report came in of a subject trespassing and an officer responded. Steven Wilson, 41, was arrested for criminal trespass and warned for theft 3. He was transported to the Coos County Jail and permanently trespassed from two residences.