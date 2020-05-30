NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Thursday, May 28
Disturbance
At 2:58 a.m. on Commercial Street, a report was made of a male subject banging on the caller’s door, screaming for police. Officers made contact and the subject was transferred to Bay Area Hospital.
Criminal Trespass
At 3:55 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, a subject was cited for criminal trespass 2 and was provided a copy of the citation and mandatory court date appearance. The Mill Casino advised of a one month trespass.
At 10:21 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, Chevron requested that an officer trespass a male transient refusing to leave and assistance was rendered.
At 12:33 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, security at Social Security Office reported a male subject claiming to have a gun, walking around and yelling. He was last seen walking into Goodwill. Officers contacted the subject who advised he is okay and he was warned in reference to a previous trespass from Goodwill. There was no weapon.
Seized Property
At 9:51 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, security reported a female and male at location trespassed and that the male left with an ID that was not his. An officer contacted the male who did not have the ID. The officer responded and seized the ID at the Mill Casino. The male subject was warned for trespass on the railroad tracks.
Unauthorized Entry into Motor Vehicle
At 10:45 a.m. on Clark Street, unauthorized entry into motor vehicle and theft was reported over a week ago at location. Report was taken and the caller requested extra patrols.
Suspicious Subject
At 11 a.m. on Broadway Avenue and Waite Street, a 9-1-1 report was made of a male carrying a knife in hand, not waving it. Officers contacted the male subject.
At 1:54 p.m. at Broadway Avenue, a transient reportedly looked in the window of a preschool and already left the area. An officer contacted the caller and asked that she call if he returns to be trespassed.
Disorderly Conduct
At 11:57 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, one call was made regarding a male running back and forth between McDonald’s and Sizzler. An officer checked the area and was unable to locate. The officer made a welfare check of another subject nearby who declined medical.
Accident
At 11:58 a.m. on Sherman Avenue and Ferry Road, an officer responded to area after report of vehicle vs. bicyclist. There was a five minute time delay. The caller did not see any injuries. An officer located the bicyclist still on scene. The vehicle returned. Information was exchanged without DMV accident report from police.
Theft
At 12:31 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, Safeway reported a shoplifter who already left the store and requested officer contact him and issue permanent trespass.
At 12:40 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, the Mill Casino security reported a theft of a laptop that was returned damaged. An officer advised the issue is civil now.
Animal at Large
At 1:19 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, the owner of a dog reported that their dog ran across from the Mill Casino and law enforcement stopped traffic. However, she was unable to locate her dog. Coos County Sheriff’s Office advised that Oregon State Police and Animal Control were in the area. The owner called back and found her dog.
Disorderly Conduct
At 3:37 p.m. on Liberty Street, a caller requested officers after a subject reportedly followed him home about his driving and making threats. Officers responded and warned for disorderly conduct.
At 5:48 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, a report was made of an intoxicated male yelling and screaming on the side of a business. The caller refused an alcohol sale. Officers responded and warned the subject for disorderly conduct and not to replicate behavior from previous nights.
At 6 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue, a report was made of a subject that threw a garbage can at the caller’s porch. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the subject matching the description.
Mental Subject
At 7:02 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a report was made of a subject laying in the parking lot at the Pony Village Mall. Officers made contact with the male. He was fine and on his way.
