NORTH BEND POLICE LOG

Saturday, June 20

Criminal Trespass

At 1:12 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, a report was made of a disorderly conduct male at location and requested they be trespassed.

Suspicious Subject

At 8:58 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a report was made of a male subject with his pants down at location. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate.

At 9:46 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue, a report was made of a female trying car doors and a door of a business in the area. Officers checked the area for anything amiss.

Suspicious Conditions

At 8:59 p.m. on Union Avenue, a caller noticed interior doors in house were ajar after returning home and did not notice anything missing. It was requested that this be logged for information.

Disabled Vehicle

At 9 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, it was reported that a female was crying in the roadway at location. An officer checked the area and located a disabled vehicle which was moved into the parking lot of a business until they got a tow. A message was left for street department regarding oil in the roadway.

Disturbance

At 9:06 p.m. on Connecticut Avenue, a report was made of yelling in the motel room. Officers spoke with subjects from the rooms in the area and everything was fine.

 

