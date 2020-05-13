Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

NORTH BEND POLICE LOG

Monday, May 11

Traffic Stop

At 12:15 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a driver was warned for defective equipment – tail light.

At 1:07 a.m. on Virginia Avenue and Maple Street, a driver was warned for unsingaled right turn and defective equipment.

At 9:34 p.m. on Virginia Avenue and Sherman Avenue, a driver was warned for defective equipment – tail light.

At 11:42 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, a driver was warned for defective equipment.

Mental Subject

At 4:13 a.m. on California Avenue, a mental subject was reported.

Criminal Trespass

At 11:05 a.m. on Newmark Street, criminal trespass was reported.

At 2:16 p.m. on Newmark Street criminal trespass was reported.

At 5:05 p.m. on Newmark Street, criminal trespass was reported

At 5:15 p.m. on Newmark Street and Broadway Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.

At 5:42 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.

Suspicious Conditions

At 11:57 a.m. on 14th Street, suspicious conditions were reported.

At 1:35 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, suspicious conditions were reported.

At 5:13 p.m. on Tower Street and Sherman Avenue, suspicious conditions were reported.

Driving While Suspended

At 8:49 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a driver was issued a ticket for driving while suspended violation and driving uninsured.

At 11:14 p.m. on Newmark Street and Edgewood Drive, a driver was issued a ticket for driving while suspended violation and driving uninsured.

Disorderly Conduct

At 9:42 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, it was reported that a subject was yelling at guests. The caller requested the subject move along. Officers contacted the subject and warned them for disorderly conduct.

Arrest

At 11:18 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, an officer was out with subject at location. The subject was cited in lieu of custody. Jerrod Strong, 34, was cited for alleged criminal trespass 2.

Suspicious Subject

At 11:47 p.m. on Lewis Street, a 9-1-1 report was made of a suspicious subject sitting on the caller’s porch. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate.

