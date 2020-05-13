NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Monday, May 11
Traffic Stop
At 12:15 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a driver was warned for defective equipment – tail light.
At 1:07 a.m. on Virginia Avenue and Maple Street, a driver was warned for unsingaled right turn and defective equipment.
At 9:34 p.m. on Virginia Avenue and Sherman Avenue, a driver was warned for defective equipment – tail light.
At 11:42 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, a driver was warned for defective equipment.
Mental Subject
At 4:13 a.m. on California Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
Criminal Trespass
At 11:05 a.m. on Newmark Street, criminal trespass was reported.
At 2:16 p.m. on Newmark Street criminal trespass was reported.
At 5:05 p.m. on Newmark Street, criminal trespass was reported
At 5:15 p.m. on Newmark Street and Broadway Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.
At 5:42 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.
Suspicious Conditions
At 11:57 a.m. on 14th Street, suspicious conditions were reported.
At 1:35 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, suspicious conditions were reported.
At 5:13 p.m. on Tower Street and Sherman Avenue, suspicious conditions were reported.
Driving While Suspended
At 8:49 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a driver was issued a ticket for driving while suspended violation and driving uninsured.
At 11:14 p.m. on Newmark Street and Edgewood Drive, a driver was issued a ticket for driving while suspended violation and driving uninsured.
Disorderly Conduct
At 9:42 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, it was reported that a subject was yelling at guests. The caller requested the subject move along. Officers contacted the subject and warned them for disorderly conduct.
Arrest
At 11:18 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, an officer was out with subject at location. The subject was cited in lieu of custody. Jerrod Strong, 34, was cited for alleged criminal trespass 2.
Suspicious Subject
At 11:47 p.m. on Lewis Street, a 9-1-1 report was made of a suspicious subject sitting on the caller’s porch. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate.
