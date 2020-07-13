NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Saturday, July 11
Criminal Trespass
At 2:10 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.
At 2:28 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.
At 7:11 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.
At 7:25 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.
Burglary
At 3:39 p.m. on Marion Avenue, burglary was reported.
At 6:41 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, burglary was reported.
Theft
At 6:13 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, theft was reported.
Traffic Stop
At 9:37 p.m. on Newmark Street and Pine Street, a driver was warned for defective equipment and failure to carry proof of insurance.
