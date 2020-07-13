Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

NORTH BEND POLICE LOG

Saturday, July 11

Criminal Trespass

At 2:10 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.

At 2:28 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.

At 7:11 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.

At 7:25 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.

Burglary

At 3:39 p.m. on Marion Avenue, burglary was reported.

At 6:41 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, burglary was reported.

Theft

At 6:13 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, theft was reported.

Traffic Stop

At 9:37 p.m. on Newmark Street and Pine Street, a driver was warned for defective equipment and failure to carry proof of insurance.

