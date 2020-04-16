NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Tuesday, April 14
Casual Contact
At 12:13 a.m. on Edgewood Drive and Kinney Road, an officer advised a subject to move along and not sleep in the roadway.
Suspicious Subject
At 12:55 a.m. on Broadway Avenue and Newmark Street, an officer responded and the subject advised to “transport the mower home.”
Theft
At 9:31 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, license plates were stolen off a vehicle.
Arrest
At 7:47 p.m. on California Avenue, a subject extradited to the Coos County Jail from California was wanted by the North Bend Police Department. Gerald Delgado, 37, from North Bend was wanted for alleged robbery 1 with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, menacing, and theft 2.
