Powers Police Log
Tuesday, April 28
At 2:04 p.m. on West Birch Street, assistance from an outside agency was requested.
At 3:14 p.m. on U.S. Highway 242 near Milepost 9, public assistance was requested.
Wednesday, April 29
At 11:06 a.m. on Oak Drive, a suspicious subject was reported.
Thursday, April 30
At 9:52 a.m. on High School Hill Road, criminal mischief was reported which involved a break-in to a concession stand and tractor shed at location. The incident was classified as vandalism for damage to the structures. No items were missing.
At 10:26 p.m. on South Third Avenue, a suspicious subject was reported.
NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Friday, May 1
Probation Violation
At 12:50 a.m. on Myrtle Street and Wall Street, officers seized the container for destruction and subject will be referred for possession of meth.
Suspicious Vehicle
At 2:38 a.m. on 16th Street, a subject was warned for curfew and trespass.
Criminal Trespass
At 6:55 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, it was requested that a transient be trespassed if located. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate.
At 11:09 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, an officer was out with subject at location and the subject left upon request.
At 11:16 p.m. in Boynton Park, an officer was out with suspicious vehicle at location. Subject was warned for trespass.
Abandoned Vehicle
At 8:38 p.m. on Ferry Road, it was reported that a trailer was left abandoned in front of his house. The vehicle was parked legally. No crime and not there long enough to be added to abandoned vehicle log.
Hit and Run
At 9:17 p.m. on Pacific Avenue, a caller reported a female backed over hood of caller’s car and then left the scene. Officer contacted both parties. Suspicious driver was warned for failure to perform duties of driver.
