Thursday, Jan. 30
Criminal Trespass
At 2:08 a.m. on Cedar Street, a subject was advised to move along.
At 7:44 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, Juul Insurance requested an officer to trespass a subject sleeping on the front porch. Officers contacted the subject who had been previously trespassed, was warned of the trespass and the subject agreed to not return.
At 7 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a subject was warned for trespass and left upon request.
Arrest
At 7:33 a.m. on California Avenue, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office served a North Bend Police Department warrant on Autumn Rain McEnroe, 29, of Charleston for the original charge of possession of meth.
At 8:51 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, Brandon Weber, 52, from Curry County was arrested on charges of possession of meth, forgery 1, and criminal possession of forged instrument. Subject was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Animal Complaint
At 9 a.m. on Pacific Avenue, an animal complaint was made of a large dog by a vehicle at the metal shop. An officer responded and contacted the owner of the animal who was in a civil dispute with their ex. An officer contacted both and advised verbal only.
Drug Info
At 10:36 a.m. on Newmark Street, drug paraphernalia and possible burglar tools found at back door of Auto Zone. An officer responded and seized items.
At 5:29 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, it was reported that teens were smoking from a pipe outside location and went inside. An officer checked the area and was unable to locate anyone outside.
Assault
At 10:58 a.m. on Maple Street and Virginia Avenue, a female assault victim declined to identify suspect or pursue charges.
Counterfeit Money
At 11:31 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, Dutch Bros. turned in a counterfeit bill. A detective seized the bill.
Shoplifter
At 12:23 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a female shoplift suspect left with juvenile daughter in a vehicle towards Safeway. Officers responded but were unable to locate suspect in area. A report was taken for theft 2.
Accident
At 12:41 p.m. on Newmark Street and Tremont Avenue, officers responded and Oregon State Police assisted in an accident involving a 46-year-old driver from Port Orford in a 2011 tan Toyota Corolla and also a 29-year-old driver from Coos Bay in a 2013 teal Honda Fit. A report was taken and towing responded.
Juvenile Problem
At 1:37 p.m. on 16th Street, a juvenile problem was reported. It was handled by administration.
Disorderly Conduct
At 3:30 p.m. on Grant Street, a complaint was made of a female walking down the roadway screaming and yelling, being very angry. An officer responded and located her at the 1500 block of Johnson Street and warned her for disorderly conduct and to stay out of the roadway and to stop yelling.