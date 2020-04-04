North Bend Police Log
Thursday, April 2
Suspicious Conditions
At 1:36 a.m. on California Street at the boat ramp, both subjects were warned for trespass. One male was advised to contact the parks tomorrow regarding the retrieval of his boat from the dock.
At 7:04 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a bowl of cookies was left on the caller’s front door. They spoke with an officer and advised they will dispose of them.
Casual Contact
At 1:48 a.m. on California Avenue, a subject was warned for digging in the dumpster.
Criminal Trespass
At 1:48 a.m. on Newmark Street, a subject was warned for trespass.
Disorderly Conduct
At 10:08 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a Coos County Sheriff’s Office deputy relayed information from a driver that a transient in the bushes of location threw something at his vehicle while he was driving by. It was requested that the subject be warned. An officer responded and warned referencing the complaint, also warned all three referencing their previous trespasses.
Welfare Check
At 3:21 p.m. on Newmark Street, five related reports were made of a male lying in the grass at a church near Walmart. An officer located him at College Park Church. He was extremely intoxicated but said he was okay to move on.
Driving While Suspended
At 4:27 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a 57-year-old from Medford was charged with driving while suspended violation and given a verbal warning. He was also advised not to operate a motor vehicle.
Disturbance
At 10:48 p.m. on Brussells Street and Lewis Street, officers responded to report of disturbance at location between a male and female, verbal only. The male will be referred for possession of meth and possess of forged instrument. Items were seized and report taken.
