Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

North Bend Police Log

Thursday, April 2

Suspicious Conditions

At 1:36 a.m. on California Street at the boat ramp, both subjects were warned for trespass. One male was advised to contact the parks tomorrow regarding the retrieval of his boat from the dock.

At 7:04 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a bowl of cookies was left on the caller’s front door. They spoke with an officer and advised they will dispose of them.

Casual Contact

At 1:48 a.m. on California Avenue, a subject was warned for digging in the dumpster.

Criminal Trespass

At 1:48 a.m. on Newmark Street, a subject was warned for trespass.

Disorderly Conduct

At 10:08 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a Coos County Sheriff’s Office deputy relayed information from a driver that a transient in the bushes of location threw something at his vehicle while he was driving by. It was requested that the subject be warned. An officer responded and warned referencing the complaint, also warned all three referencing their previous trespasses.

Welfare Check

At 3:21 p.m. on Newmark Street, five related reports were made of a male lying in the grass at a church near Walmart. An officer located him at College Park Church. He was extremely intoxicated but said he was okay to move on.

Driving While Suspended

At 4:27 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a 57-year-old from Medford was charged with driving while suspended violation and given a verbal warning. He was also advised not to operate a motor vehicle.

Disturbance

At 10:48 p.m. on Brussells Street and Lewis Street, officers responded to report of disturbance at location between a male and female, verbal only. The male will be referred for possession of meth and possess of forged instrument. Items were seized and report taken.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL

From now through April 30th, new subscribers can receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $29.98 for 60 days.

Call 541-266-6047 to sign up!

Email Newsletters



Load comments