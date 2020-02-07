{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, Feb. 6

Criminal Trespass

At 12:15 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a subject was issued a criminal trespass 2 citation while the other subject was advised of permanent trespass and warned.

At 12:30 a.m. on Newmark Street, both subjects warned for criminal trespass.

At 4:09 p.m. on Sherman Avenue and Oregon Avenue, a subject was warned for trespass and criminal mischief.

Animal Complaint

At 8:40 a.m. on Newmark Street and Cedar Street, an officer responded to a call of wild turkeys out on the roadway.

Juvenile Problem

At 1:09 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, an officer responded to a call about a juvenile problem and advised the juvenile to clean up their mess and turn down their music.

Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

0
0
0
0
1