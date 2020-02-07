Thursday, Feb. 6
Criminal Trespass
At 12:15 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a subject was issued a criminal trespass 2 citation while the other subject was advised of permanent trespass and warned.
At 12:30 a.m. on Newmark Street, both subjects warned for criminal trespass.
At 4:09 p.m. on Sherman Avenue and Oregon Avenue, a subject was warned for trespass and criminal mischief.
You have free articles remaining.
Animal Complaint
At 8:40 a.m. on Newmark Street and Cedar Street, an officer responded to a call of wild turkeys out on the roadway.
Juvenile Problem
At 1:09 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, an officer responded to a call about a juvenile problem and advised the juvenile to clean up their mess and turn down their music.