Tuesday, March 3
Warrant Service
At 11:38 a.m. on California Avenue, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office served a North Bend Police Department warrant.
Disorderly Conduct
At 5:53 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a report was made of a male transient drinking beer and jumping around the parking lot. An officer responded and the subject was warned for disorderly conduct and consuming an alcoholic beverage on unlicensed property.
