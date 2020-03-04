Tuesday, March 3

Warrant Service

At 11:38 a.m. on California Avenue, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office served a North Bend Police Department warrant.

Disorderly Conduct

At 5:53 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a report was made of a male transient drinking beer and jumping around the parking lot. An officer responded and the subject was warned for disorderly conduct and consuming an alcoholic beverage on unlicensed property.

