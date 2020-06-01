NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Saturday, May 30
Disorderly Conduct
At 12:19 a.m. on California Street boat ramp, disorderly subjects were reported and two warned for disorderly conduct.
Assault
At 1:21 a.m. on Meade Avenue, a report was made of a disturbance outside of the residence. Officers responded and there were multiple intoxicated subjects on scene. Report taken.
Suspicious Subject
At 1:44 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, a report was made of a subject throwing around a pallet in front of a building.
Criminal Mischief
At 3:08 a.m. on Madrona Street and Virginia Avenue, a report was made of alleged criminal mischief to a vehicle. Upon investigation, there were harassment allegations as well. Report taken.
