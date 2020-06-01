Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

NORTH BEND POLICE LOG

Saturday, May 30

Disorderly Conduct

At 12:19 a.m. on California Street boat ramp, disorderly subjects were reported and two warned for disorderly conduct.

Assault

At 1:21 a.m. on Meade Avenue, a report was made of a disturbance outside of the residence. Officers responded and there were multiple intoxicated subjects on scene. Report taken.

Suspicious Subject

At 1:44 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, a report was made of a subject throwing around a pallet in front of a building.

Criminal Mischief

At 3:08 a.m. on Madrona Street and Virginia Avenue, a report was made of alleged criminal mischief to a vehicle. Upon investigation, there were harassment allegations as well. Report taken.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 236, or by email at worldnews1@countrymedia.net. Follow her on Twitter: @je_wardwriter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments