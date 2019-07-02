NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Monday, July 1
Burglary
At 7:02 a.m. on Sheridan Avenue, a report was taken of forced entry.
Traffic hazard
At 7:22 a.m. on Newmark Street and Broadway Avenue, a complaint was made of a subject riding a skateboard in the middle of the road toward a busy intersection.
Disturbance
At 9:59 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a report came in of a fight in progress. Officers responded and advised neither wanted to pursue charges.
Suspicious conditions
At 12:14 p.m. on Winsor Avenue, a reported male subject was going into the backyard. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate anyone or signs of transient activity.
At 6:06 p.m. on Sherman Avenue and Virginia Avenue, a woman reported that while she was stopped at a light, a male subject tried to get inside her vehicle. Officers checked area thoroughly but were unable to locate anyone matching his description.
Arrest
At 4:14 p.m. on California Avenue, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant charging Eric Rebhan, 41, with violation of restraining order.
At 6:11 p.m. on California Avenue, Melvin Lesher, 57, was arrested on a charge of violating a restraining order and transported to Coos County Jail.
Misuse of 911
At 6:16 p.m. on Sherman Avenue and State Street, a semi-truck driver called 911 as she was lost and needed instructions. An officer responded. She was warned for misuse of 911 and pointed in the right direction.
Criminal trespass
At 9:21 p.m. on Airport Way, a male transient on the property needed to be permanently trespassed. Officers responded. The subject was trespassed from location and all airport properties.