NORTH BEND POLICE LOG

Saturday, June 13

Theft

At 2:49 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, theft of a cellphone was reported.

At 3:52 p.m. on Newmark Street, theft was reported.

Criminal Trespass

At 7:19 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.

At 1:25 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.

Disturbance

At 10:25 p.m. on Madrona Street and Virginia Avenue, parties were separated and left as a call was made to police.

Friday, June 12

Criminal Trespass

At 12:19 a.m. at Ferry Road Park, a subject was warned for trespass.

At 1:10 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a subject was warned for criminal trespass.

Distrubance

At 2:32 a.m. on Everett Avenue, a report of a male and female yelling at each other was made. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate.

Suspicious Vehicle

At 3:10 a.m. on Lombard Street, a report was made of a vehicle parked facing the wrong way and a subject walking around wiping the vehicle down. An officer spoke with the subject briefly and was just using the rain to wash his car.

Illegal Camping

At 4:10 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a report was made of male subjects sleeping at location. An officer made contact and advised they needed to move along.

Lost Property

At 9:45 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a lost wallet was reported.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 236, or by email at worldnews1@countrymedia.net. Follow her on Twitter: @je_wardwriter.

