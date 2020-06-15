NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Saturday, June 13
Theft
At 2:49 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, theft of a cellphone was reported.
At 3:52 p.m. on Newmark Street, theft was reported.
Criminal Trespass
At 7:19 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.
At 1:25 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.
Disturbance
At 10:25 p.m. on Madrona Street and Virginia Avenue, parties were separated and left as a call was made to police.
Friday, June 12
Criminal Trespass
At 12:19 a.m. at Ferry Road Park, a subject was warned for trespass.
At 1:10 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a subject was warned for criminal trespass.
Distrubance
At 2:32 a.m. on Everett Avenue, a report of a male and female yelling at each other was made. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate.
Suspicious Vehicle
At 3:10 a.m. on Lombard Street, a report was made of a vehicle parked facing the wrong way and a subject walking around wiping the vehicle down. An officer spoke with the subject briefly and was just using the rain to wash his car.
Illegal Camping
At 4:10 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a report was made of male subjects sleeping at location. An officer made contact and advised they needed to move along.
Lost Property
At 9:45 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a lost wallet was reported.
