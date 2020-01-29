Tuesday, Jan. 28
Criminal Trespass
At 12:06 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a subject was warned for trespass and will be on their way shortly.
At 12:58 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, a subject was warned for trespass.
At 10:44 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a subject was warned for criminal trespass.
Criminal Mischief
At 3:42 a.m. on West Airport Way, a report was made of a broken windshield. An officer responded.
Violation of Restraining Order
At 7:43 a.m. on Myrtle Street, a 9-1-1 report was made of a violation of restraining order and that the subject was in the shed. The caller then advised their husband checked and the subject was not actually there. The caller advised that the VRO was via text messages from the other day. An officer contacted the caller and an investigation is continuing.
Tree Down
At 1:20 p.m. on Commercial Street and Sherman Avenue, it was reported that a tree was down covering half of Commercial Avenue. The Street Department responded and handled the situation.
Arrest
At 2:26 p.m. on California Avenue, Medford Police Department served a North Bend Police Department warrant on Roland Shane Lowe for criminal driving while suspended or revoked.
At 3:35 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, Chelsey Woods, 26, was arrested after Safeway reported a shoplifter leaving in a vehicle after they recovered property from a full cart. An officer located the vehicle and arrested Woods on charges of theft 2 and also served a Coos Bay Police Department warrant for the original charge of failure to appear 1 and on two North Bend Police Department warrants on the original charges of failure to appear and failure to appear in the second degree on the charge of theft 2. She was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Suspicious Conditions
At 2:28 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a 9-1-1 report was made of two people banging on a door outside a church. An officer responded and contacted the female wanting in for donation items. The subject agreed to leave.
Unauthorized Entry into Motor Vehicle
At 3:49 p.m. on Ford Lane, it was reported that there was a theft from his vehicle on Saturday. An officer took report for UEMV and theft 1.