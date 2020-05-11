NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Saturday, May 9
Counterfeit Money
At 6:41 a.m. on California Avenue, a Yellow Cab driver turned in a counterfeit bill received by a customer. An officer seized the bill.
Disturbance
At 9:15 a.m. on Hamilton Avenue, it was reported that the adult son of a resident wouldn’t leave location and was not supposed to be there. Officers responded and advised that it was verbal only. The son eventually agreed to leave.
Incomplete Call
At 9:42 a.m. on Qaxas Heights, a hang up with 9-1-1 occurred. North/Coos 9-1-1 called back and reached the mother of daughter who called because she can’t leave the house due to COVID-19 pandemic. Officer responded and confirmed verbal only.
Welfare Check
At 10:30 a.m. on Meade Avenue, a caller requested a welfare check for son with medical issues and may be near North Bend Fire Department. An officer located the subject on 1900 block of Meade Avenue. Medical responded.
At 3:07 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, an officer observed a male and female in an argument at Marion and Virginia. The officer was advised that subjects are okay, but were warned for improper turn.
Criminal Trespass
At 11:27 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, Ashworth’s requested a male subject who made a mess in the store after having no ID to buy alcohol be trespassed. Officers located the suspect on Bay Street and issued permanent trespass.
At 4:43 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue and Virginia Avenue, an officer was flagged down by citizens reporting disorderly conduct people near location. An officer contacted the subjects behind vacant buildings with large mess and warned them referencing the complaint and trespass. All were issued permanent trespass from property.
Illegal Camping
At 2:58 p.m. on Maine Court, it was reported that people behind location were talking and smoking cigarettes. An officer checked the trails in the area and was unable to locate anyone and left business cards at a location the subjects may have been.
Animal Lost/Found
At 5:07 p.m. on Oak Street, it was reported that a found Chihuahua was at location. Animal Control responded and dispatch left a message with possible owner of Chihuahua. The owner was found and dog was returned
Suspicious Vehicle
At 5:53 p.m. on Clark Street, a suspicious vehicle was reportedly parked on street. An officer made contact and the vehicle was parked legally.
T 9:34 p.m. on Edgewood Drive, an open door on a vehicle was reported. Officers made contact.
Suspicious Subject
At 7:24 p.m. on 16th Street, a report was made of a suspicious subject carrying bags at the east side of the soccer field by the church. An officer walked the trails on the east side and was unable to hear anything.
Criminal Mischief
At 8:48 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, a report was made of a subject upset that the store would not sell him cigarettes and threw something at the business door. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate. A request was made for the subject to be permanently trespassed from location and will be referred for criminal mischief 3.
Suspicious Conditions
At 9:02 p.m. on Brussells Street, multiple reports were made of what sounded like fireworks. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate.
At 11:51 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a report was made of noises coming from outside business. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate anyone.
Arrest
At 9:20 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, Christopher A. Beltran, 48, of Coos Bay was cited for alleged criminal trespass 2. Beltran was cited in lieu of custody due to COVID-19.
Friday, May 8
Driving While Suspended
At 3:45 a.m. on Broadway Avenue and 14th Street, a driver was issued a ticket for driving while suspended and driving while uninsured.
Information
At 4:12 a.m. on O’Connell Street and Sherman Avenue, a water problem was reported.
Arrest
At 8:22 a.m. on California Avenue, Coos Bay Police served a North Bend Police warrant to Robert Dean Balch, 60, of Coos Bay for alleged criminal trespass 2.
At 3:42 p.m. on California Avenue, Coos Bay Police served a North Bend Police warrant to Danny Joe Sager, 42, of North Bend for the original charge of alleged disorderly conduct 2, interfering with peace officer, and failure to appear in the second degree.
Alarm
At 9:53 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, an audible alarm at RV park was reported. Officers responded and were advised of employee error.
Criminal Trespass
At 11:01 a.m. on Newmark Street, a report was made requesting a subject be trespassed who was near the dumpster at Newmark Plaza. An officer contacted the subject, getting help while filling out paperwork, and was warned referencing previous trespass. Subjects agreed to move to the sidewalk.
Lost Property
At 2:11 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, it was reported that her purse and wallet were missing after it fell off her car. The caller arrived home to find a Good Samaritan left it on her porch, still with cash inside. The caller was very grateful.
Disabled Vehicle
At 2:19 p.m. on Broadway Avenue and Newmark Street, reports were made of a disabled vehicle in the intersection. Officers responded and assisted motorist to get to a safe place. Assistance was rendered.
Theft
At 4:54 p.m. on West Airport Way, it was reported that a license plate was stolen in the last week.
Found Property
At 6:57 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, it was reported that a pouch of syringes was found. Officer collected the item for disposal.
At 8:30 p.m. on California Avenue, it was reported that a vehicle title was found in the police department’s lobby. One of the owners will come down and collect it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In