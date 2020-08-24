Aug. 17
12:47 a.m., warrant service at NBPD, 835 California Ave., Coos Bay Police Dept served valid NBPD warrant arresting Lance G. Wingert, 37, of Eugene, on charges of probation violtion on original charge of possession of methamphetamine. Cited in lieu of custody.
4:49 a.m., criminal trespassing in the 1600 block of Virginia Ave., subject sleeping in vehicle at location. Made contact, warned for trespassing.
11:54 a.m., criminal mischief in the 1600 block of Lincoln St. Subject cited in lieu of custody.
12:43 p.m., accident in the 3100 block of Broadway Ave.
4:38 p.m., disorderly conduct in the 3000 block of Broadway Ave. Report of male running in roadway. Subject was warned for disorderly conduct and advised to stay out of the road.
5 p.m., theft at Pony Village Mall, 1611 Virginia Ave., mall security requested officer for female shoplifter. Arrested Megan R. Davidson, 37, of Coquille, on a charge of theft, with an additional charge of parole violation. Cited in lieu of custody.
5:33 p.m., caller in the 1700 block of Virginia Ave. cannot locate his mother. Officer checked area, unable to locate.
5:40 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 1900 block of Cedar St., caller reported suspicious message received over social media. Officer called reporting party back.
8:19 p.m., unauthorized use of a motor vehicle reported in the 1900 block of Myrtle St. Caller reported her car was stolen. Suspect returned vehicle, caller no longer wished to pursue charges.
8:29 p.m., caller in the 2300 block of Montana Ave. reported neighbor allegedly attempted to enter daughter's vehicle, requested extra patrol checks in the area.
9:14 p.m., juvenile problem in the area of Monroe Ave. and Montana Ave., caller reported juveniles and dogs in roadway. Officer contacted the juveniles and they gathered their dogs and went home.
9:46 p.m., suspicious conditions reported in the 1100 block of Ohio Ave. Officers contacted caller and did walk-around, unable to locate anything. Extra patrol requested.
11:28 p.m., report taken for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, criminal mischief at the Mill Casion-Hotel & RV Park, 3201 Tremont Ave.
Aug. 18
2:01 a.m., caller in the 2200 block of Clark St., reporting someone knocking at her windows. Officer responded, subject left upon request.
2:42 a.m., theft of ticket voucher reported at the Mill Casino-Hotel & RV Park, 3201 Tremont Ave. Officers contacted suspect, she paid victim back the amount of the voucher, victim no longer wanted to pursue charges. Suspect was trespassed from location for one year.
4:47 a.m., disturbance in the 2400 block of Broadway Ave., caller on 9-1-1 reported neighbor made threats to beat him up.
6:48 a.m., warrant service at NBPD, 835 California Ave. Cottage Grove PD served valid NBPD warrant and arrested Michael Dean, 51, of Cottage Grove on a charge of probation violation on original charge of possession of methamphetamine. Provided Coos County court date.
12:28 p.m., theft of license plate in the last few days in the 900 block of Vermont St. Officer responded, seized plate left behind, report taken.
1:04 p.m., warrant service in the 2400 block of Maple Leaf St., NBPD served valid Medford PD warrant, arresting Andrew Stewart, 23, of North Bend on charges of failure to appear on original charges of probation violation, DUII. Cited in lieu of custody.
5:25 p.m., theft of license plates from caller in the 1700 block of Monroe Ave. Report taken.
