NORTH BEND POLICE LOG

Thursday, December 12

Probation Violation

At 8:56 a.m. on Newmark Street, a caller required an assist with a civil issue at location. Officers responded and had negative contact with the tenant in room regarding probation violation. The caller provided information on eviction process.

Theft

At 12:37 p.m. on Hayes Street, a caller reported theft of chainsaw from truck bed sometime overnight. The caller will try and locate serial number and call back.

Animal Complaint

At 1:32 p.m. on Montana Avenue, a report was made of small dogs at large that charged at caller. An officer contacted the owners and warned referencing the complaint.

