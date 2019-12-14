NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Thursday, December 12
Probation Violation
At 8:56 a.m. on Newmark Street, a caller required an assist with a civil issue at location. Officers responded and had negative contact with the tenant in room regarding probation violation. The caller provided information on eviction process.
You have free articles remaining.
Theft
At 12:37 p.m. on Hayes Street, a caller reported theft of chainsaw from truck bed sometime overnight. The caller will try and locate serial number and call back.
Animal Complaint
At 1:32 p.m. on Montana Avenue, a report was made of small dogs at large that charged at caller. An officer contacted the owners and warned referencing the complaint.