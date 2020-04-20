NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Saturday, April 18
Suspicious Conditions
At 2:23 a.m. on the 2700 block of Stanton Avenue, an anonymous report over 9-1-1 was made regarding a male subject yelling.
At 9:42 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, multiple reports were made of illegal fireworks being set off. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate anybody.
At 10:07 p.m. on 14th Street, a 9-1-1 report was made of subjects attempting to get children from the residence. Officers responded. Civil issue.
Driving While Suspended
At 3:39 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, an officer observed a vehicle taking off at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was located by Oregon State Police. The unidentified driver was issued citation for driving uninsured and failing to register and provide proof of insurance. The driver was warned for attempting to elude. Drug paraphernalia was seized for destruction.
Suspicious Subject
At 4:22 a.m. on Lincoln Street, a 9-1-1 report was made of a suspicious subject attempting to break into church. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate anyone. The building was secure.
At 6:17 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a third party reported a suspicious subject sleeping at the church. The subject stated he has permission to stay there.
At 9:26 p.m. on Virginia Avenue and Lincoln Street, an officer contacted the subject. No crime.
At 9:36 p.m. on Union Avenue, a 9-1-1 report was made of a suspicious subject knocking on back of window. Officers checked area. Unable to locate anyone.
Burglary
At 6:26 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue, a report was taken for burglary 2 and criminal mischief 2.
Criminal Trespass
At 9:06 p.m. on Dead Man’s Curve, a subject was warned for trespass.
At 11:06 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, it was reported that a subject was loitering outside location. Officers responded. The subject was escorted off the property and warned for trespass.
Friday, April 17
Criminal Trespass
At 2:04 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a subject was warned for trespass.
At 10:55 p.m. on Newmark Street, subjects were warned for trespass.
Illegal Camping
At 3:10 a.m. on California Street boat ramp, a subject was warned for no overnight parking.
Suspicious Conditions
At 4:19 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a report was made of a male subject trying to get into the store that was closed. Officers made contact and advised for him to leave property.
Disorderly Conduct
At 8:49 p.m. on the McCullough Bridge, a 9-1-1 report was made of a subject walking partially in the roadway. The subject was warned for disorderly conduct.
Suspicious Subject
At 9:46 p.m. on Newmark Street, a report was made of a suspicious subject dumpster diving. The subject cleaned up his mess and left upon request.
Arrest
At 10:40 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, Jed Parks, 59, of North Bend was cited in lieu of custody for alleged trespass 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In