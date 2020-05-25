NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Saturday, May 23
Welfare Check
At 10:15 a.m. on Waite Street, a 9-1-1 caller reported suspicious circumstances with her bank account and home. An officer contacted the caller and family member on welfare check.
At 9:35 p.m. on Virginia Court, a welfare check was requested on caller’s neighbors due to hearing shouting and what sounded like hitting. Officers made contact with resident at address and was advised there was no argument.
Arrest
At 10:51 a.m. on Marion Avenue, multiple reports were made of a disturbance at location. A male was allegedly outside yelling and ripping off screens from windows. Officers responded and arrested Robert Hooper, 31, of North Bend for alleged domestic menacing. The subject was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Disturbance
At 1:06 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, 7-Eleven requested officers for two customers appearing to want to fight. They agreed to separate during response. An officer was advised it was verbal only over a civil problem.
Suspicious Subject
At 1:38 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, a report was made of a subject in the roadway near location flagging people down with plastic bags and foil. Officers contacted the subject and warned them referencing the complaint. The subject said they were trying to wave people down to get food.
At 6:26 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue, a report was made of a male throwing bottles at location. Officers made contact with three subjects who denied throwing anything. One male side he kicked a bag that had a bottle fall out and break and will be cleaning it up.
At 6:37 p.m. on Montana Avenue, a report was made of two male subjects at vacant lot across from the caller’s address smoking something. An officer spoke with the caller and checked the area but were unable to locate.
At 11:30 p.m. on Everett Avenue and Virginia Avenue, a report was made of a subject messing with business windows. An officer made contact with subject and advised them to move along. Building was secure.
Criminal Trespass
At 3:52 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, Vinney’s requested a previously trespassed subject to be told to leave. An officer contacted the subject who refused medical and agreed to leave.
Threats
At 4:06 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a 9-1-1 report was made that an adult son was threatening his life and punched him. The subject left on foot. Officers located him and the caller did not press charges. Both will follow up with the officer. Report taken.
Patrol Check
At 5:43 p.m. on the McCullough Bridge, a caller reported that she was almost run off the road when entering the McCullough Bridge southbound. Extended time delay. The caller requested extra patrols due to ongoing problem. Information was aired to officer and relayed to Oregon State Police.
