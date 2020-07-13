NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Sunday, July 12
Criminal Trespass
At 2:57 a.m. on Clark Street, criminal trespass was reported.
Disorderly Conduct
At 10:18 a.m. on Union Avenue and California Avenue, disorderly conduct was reported.
At 3:51 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, disorderly conduct was reported.
Driving While Suspended
At 3:56 p.m. on Central and Highway 101, driving while suspended was reported.
Arrest
At 11:36 p.m. on California Avenue, Tyler Vrell, 25, of Coos Bay was arrested by Coos Bay Police off a valid North Bend Police warrant for alleged unlawful possession of meth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In