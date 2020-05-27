Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

NORTH BEND POLICE LOG

Monday, May 25

Driving While Suspended

At 2:15 a.m. on Newmark Street, a driver was ticketed for driving while suspended violation, failure on a previous violator file. The driver was also uninsured. Their vehicle was secured and the driver advised not to drive and to have a licensed driver retrieve the vehicle.

Welfare Check

At 6:24 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a welfare check was requested on a driver. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate.

Suspicious Subject

At 7:44 p.m. on Creekside Lane, an officer checked the area for a reported suspicious subject but was unable to locate.

Suspicious Vehicle

At 8:40 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, information was relayed to officers of a suspicious vehicle. The caller was advised to callback if the vehicle returns.

Disturbance

At 10:26 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, officers responded to a disturbance call but were unable to locate any disturbance.

Criminal Trespass

At 10:46 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a subject was warned for trespass.

