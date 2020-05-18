NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Saturday, May 16
Arrest
At 12:32 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a business alarm activation was made. Kenneth B. Eck, 36, of Coos Bay was arrested for alleged trespass 2 and cited in lieu of custody.
At 7:22 p.m. on Ferry Road, a 9-1-1 report was made of a dispute at location. A male wanted out of Hood River Sheriff’s Office was cited in lieu of custody. The subject was Paul B. Hensley, 41, of North Bend was arrested for alleged DUII.
At 8:23 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, an officer was out with a trespassed subject at location. The subject, Jed H. Parks, 59, was cited in lieu of custody for alleged trespass 2.
Theft
At 3:11 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, theft of a cell phone was reported. Officers contacted suspect and the cell phone was collected and returned to owner.
Mental Subject
At 11:55 a.m. on Madrona Street, a mental subject call was made.
At 1:31 p.m. on Newmark Street and Brussells Street, a mental subject call was made.
Criminal Trespass
At 7:31 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a 9-1-1 report was made for disorderly conduct for a male who was trespassing at location. The subject left as the caller notified police. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate.
Suspicious Vehicle
At 8:46 p.m. on Simpson Avenue, a suspicious vehicle was reportedly parked outside of a residence staring at the caller’s kids. The vehicle left prior to her calling police. The caller advised she searched the area but was unable to locate. Information was aired to officers for patrol. The caller was advised to call back if the vehicle returned.
Welfare Check
At 9:12 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a welfare check was requested on a male subject who appeared unconscious on the sidewalk. Officers and medical responded. The subject was fine.
Driving While Suspended
At 9:22 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a driver was ticketed for driving while suspended violation and driving while uninsured and warned for failure to renew registration.
Disorderly Conduct
At 9:27 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, it was reported that a male subject was sitting in the roadway. An officer responded. The subject was on the sidewalk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In