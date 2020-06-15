NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Sunday, June 14
Disorderly Conduct
At 12:09 a.m. on Broadway Avenue and Newmark Street, a disorderly conduct call was made.
At 3:41 a.m. on Connecticut Avenue, a disorderly conduct call was made.
At 8:55 a.m. on Connecticut Avenue, a disorderly conduct call was made.
Harassment
At 8:44 p.m. on Pony Creek Road, a 9-1-1 report was made of a physical dispute between a male and female. Officers responded and the female was cited in lieu of custody. Anita Vagallos, 52, was arrested for alleged criminal trespass 2. Officers checked the area for the male, but was unable to locate. A report was taken for harassment.
Driving Complaint
At 10:38 p.m. in the North Bend area, Oregon State Police dispatch relayed a driving complaint. The vehicle was stopped by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
