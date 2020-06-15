Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

NORTH BEND POLICE LOG

Sunday, June 14

Disorderly Conduct

At 12:09 a.m. on Broadway Avenue and Newmark Street, a disorderly conduct call was made.

At 3:41 a.m. on Connecticut Avenue, a disorderly conduct call was made.

At 8:55 a.m. on Connecticut Avenue, a disorderly conduct call was made.

Harassment

At 8:44 p.m. on Pony Creek Road, a 9-1-1 report was made of a physical dispute between a male and female. Officers responded and the female was cited in lieu of custody. Anita Vagallos, 52, was arrested for alleged criminal trespass 2. Officers checked the area for the male, but was unable to locate. A report was taken for harassment.

Driving Complaint

At 10:38 p.m. in the North Bend area, Oregon State Police dispatch relayed a driving complaint. The vehicle was stopped by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 236, or by email at worldnews1@countrymedia.net. Follow her on Twitter: @je_wardwriter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments