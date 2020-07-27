Police badge
NORTH BEND POLICE LOG

Sunday, July 26

Fire

At 1:31 a.m. on Newmark Street, a North Bend fire was reported.

Criminal Trespass

At 4:31 a.m. at Ferry Road Park, criminal trespass was reported.

At 11:27 a.m. on Connecticut Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.

At 12:13 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.

At 12:17 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.

Disturbance

At 10:16 p.m. on Newmark Street and Broadway Avenue, a 9-1-1 report was made of a fight between two males with a knife. Officers contacted both parties, the knife was seized and nobody wanted to be a victim.

Saturday, July 25

Disorderly Conduct

At 5:27 a.m. on Virginia Avenue and Union Avenue, disorderly conduct was reported.

Criminal Trespass

At 12:02 p.m. on California Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.

