NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Sunday, July 26
Fire
At 1:31 a.m. on Newmark Street, a North Bend fire was reported.
Criminal Trespass
At 4:31 a.m. at Ferry Road Park, criminal trespass was reported.
At 11:27 a.m. on Connecticut Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.
At 12:13 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.
At 12:17 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.
Disturbance
At 10:16 p.m. on Newmark Street and Broadway Avenue, a 9-1-1 report was made of a fight between two males with a knife. Officers contacted both parties, the knife was seized and nobody wanted to be a victim.
Saturday, July 25
Disorderly Conduct
At 5:27 a.m. on Virginia Avenue and Union Avenue, disorderly conduct was reported.
Criminal Trespass
At 12:02 p.m. on California Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.
