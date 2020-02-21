Thursday, Feb. 20
Accident
At 12:14 a.m. on Tremont Avenue and Newmark Street, officers responded to a report of a vehicle on the curb. A driver called a tow truck for a 2004 Honda driven by a 78-year-old from Coos Bay. The second vehicle was a 1995 Ford Explorer, its driver ticketed for driving while suspended and uninsured.
At 10:42 a.m. on Pacific Avenue, an officer was advised of a non-injury motor vehicle accident of a vehicle versus a telephone pole.
Suicidal Subject
At 9:22 a.m. on O’Connell Street, officers responded and assistance was rendered. An outside agency responded as well.
Criminal Trespass
At 10:02 a.m. on 16th Street, an officer responded and the subject was cooperative and agreed to move his belongings. The subject was advised of his trespass from location.
At 10:53 a.m. on Newmark Street, subjects were observed on property with previous trespass. Officer will return to cite subjects later.
Arrest
At 12:29 p.m. on Sherman Avenue and California Avenue, Robert Finder, 37, was arrested following a report of a subject beating on newspaper box. Finder was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct 2 and probation violation. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 5:01 p.m. on Pine Street, a 15-year-old was arrested for probation violation.