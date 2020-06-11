NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Wednesday, June 10
Suspicious Conditions
At 6:23 a.m. on Pittum Loop Road, suspicious yells were reported coming from under the bridge. An officer checked on a female who frequents the area. Unable to locate any emergency.
Welfare Check
At 9:47 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a 9-1-1 report was made of a male subject laying in the Sizzler parking lot. An officer responded and located the subject on the west side of the building and advised he is okay. He was permanently trespassed by Sizzler.
At 2:11 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, two calls were made regarding a male yelling at a female on foot in the area. An officer located the subjects near Banner Bank and they agreed to separate and are okay.
Disturbance
At 11:18 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, it was reported that a friend was in a physical altercation at location. It was reported that it was instead a verbal threat and the friend asked him to call. Officers responded and information was given on how to handle a civil problem.
Patrol Check
At 12:03 p.m. on Inland Drive, a patrol request was made regarding disorderly transients walking through the area and some prowler issues.
Disorderly Conduct
At 12:42 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, callers reported a subject running in traffic near location. An officer checked the area and advised likely subject now just moving his property from one side of the road to another.
Arrest
At 1:46 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, Sizzler reported transients urinating near dumpsters and riding bike into oncoming traffic. Officers contacted two subjects still there. One was warned for previous trespass. Jedediah Parks, 60, of North Bend was arrested for alleged criminal trespass 2 and cited in lieu of custody.
At 5:42 p.m. on Maple Street, Cody A. King, 28, was arrested for alleged assault 4 domestic. The subject was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 8:47 p.m. on 16th Street, Melisa E. Sapp, 44, of Coquille was arrested for alleged criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. The subject was cited in lieu of custody.
Criminal Trespass
At 3:30 p.m. on Connecticut Avenue, it was requested that a subject be trespassed that is laying on the lawn. An officer contacted the subject and informed him of the trespass and the subject would not identify himself.
Probation Violation
At 4:03 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue, found drug paraphernalia was reported. An officer seized for destruction. A citizen called back after someone came looking for it. An officer contacted the suspect and referenced the case to the District Attorney’s office for possession of heroin and possession of meth.
Accident
At 10:41 p.m. on the McCullough Bridge, a 2002 Toyota driven by a 37-year-old from Bandon was towed by Expert Towing and the driver was warned for careless driving and following too closely. Vehicle 2 was a 2000 Jeep driven by a 21-year-old from Castle Rock, Colo. and towed by Mast Brothers. Driver 2 was warned for failure to notify DMV of current address and driving without insurance.
