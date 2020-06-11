Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

NORTH BEND POLICE LOG

Wednesday, June 10

Suspicious Conditions

At 6:23 a.m. on Pittum Loop Road, suspicious yells were reported coming from under the bridge. An officer checked on a female who frequents the area. Unable to locate any emergency.

Welfare Check

At 9:47 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a 9-1-1 report was made of a male subject laying in the Sizzler parking lot. An officer responded and located the subject on the west side of the building and advised he is okay. He was permanently trespassed by Sizzler.

At 2:11 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, two calls were made regarding a male yelling at a female on foot in the area. An officer located the subjects near Banner Bank and they agreed to separate and are okay.

Disturbance

At 11:18 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, it was reported that a friend was in a physical altercation at location. It was reported that it was instead a verbal threat and the friend asked him to call. Officers responded and information was given on how to handle a civil problem.

Patrol Check

At 12:03 p.m. on Inland Drive, a patrol request was made regarding disorderly transients walking through the area and some prowler issues.

Disorderly Conduct

At 12:42 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, callers reported a subject running in traffic near location. An officer checked the area and advised likely subject now just moving his property from one side of the road to another.

Arrest

At 1:46 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, Sizzler reported transients urinating near dumpsters and riding bike into oncoming traffic. Officers contacted two subjects still there. One was warned for previous trespass. Jedediah Parks, 60, of North Bend was arrested for alleged criminal trespass 2 and cited in lieu of custody.

At 5:42 p.m. on Maple Street, Cody A. King, 28, was arrested for alleged assault 4 domestic. The subject was transported to the Coos County Jail.

At 8:47 p.m. on 16th Street, Melisa E. Sapp, 44, of Coquille was arrested for alleged criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. The subject was cited in lieu of custody.

Criminal Trespass

At 3:30 p.m. on Connecticut Avenue, it was requested that a subject be trespassed that is laying on the lawn. An officer contacted the subject and informed him of the trespass and the subject would not identify himself.

Probation Violation

At 4:03 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue, found drug paraphernalia was reported. An officer seized for destruction. A citizen called back after someone came looking for it. An officer contacted the suspect and referenced the case to the District Attorney’s office for possession of heroin and possession of meth.

Accident

At 10:41 p.m. on the McCullough Bridge, a 2002 Toyota driven by a 37-year-old from Bandon was towed by Expert Towing and the driver was warned for careless driving and following too closely. Vehicle 2 was a 2000 Jeep driven by a 21-year-old from Castle Rock, Colo. and towed by Mast Brothers. Driver 2 was warned for failure to notify DMV of current address and driving without insurance.

