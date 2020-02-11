Monday, Feb. 10
Disturbance
At 7:50 a.m. on State Street and Fir Street, officers responded to a call of a disturbance and a report was taken and statements taken from both parties.
Welfare Check
At 2:33 p.m. in Public Square Court, an officer responded to do a welfare check. The subject was just resting.
Criminal Trespass
At 6:49 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a report was made of a transient sleeping in the Church of God parking lot. An officer responded and the subject was warned of criminal trespass and advised to pack his belongings and leave.
At 10:51 p.m. in Simpson Park, a subject was warned for criminal trespass.
At 10:52 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, a subject was warmed for criminal trespass.
Arrest
At 8:37 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, Jedediah Parks, 59, was cited in lieu of transport to the Coos County Jail on a charge of criminal trespass 2. Also arrested was Christopher Beltran, 47, who was cited in lieu of transport to the jail on a charge of criminal trespass 2. Both were advised to pick up their property and leave the business.