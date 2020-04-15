NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Monday, April 13
Criminal Trespass
At 12:37 a.m. on Chappell Parkway, a subject was warned for trespass.
At 1:12 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a subject will be referred for trespass.
At 9:43 p.m. on Newmark Street, an officer advised a subject of trespass from location.
Alarm
At 1:22 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a report was made of an alarm at business.
Welfare Check
At 7:09 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, an officer contacted a female at location and she declined medical and is okay for now. A friend will call if further help is needed.
Abandoned Vehicle
At 8:08 a.m. on Florida Avenue and Union Avenue, an anonymous complaint was made of a travel trailer parked at location for eight days. An officer responded and tagged the trailer for tow.
Arrest
At 8:12 a.m. on Newmark Street, a complaint was made of male transients openly drinking alcohol behind location. The subjects were on Laser Touch Car Wash property. One was cited for previous trespass. Troy Boyer, 60, of Coos Bay was charged with alleged criminal trespass 2 and cited in lieu of custody. The other two subjects were issued permanent trespass and all agreed to leave.
At 1:09 p.m. on California Avenue, a caller requested North Bend Police to assist him after he missed his court date in Douglas County. An officer contacted the Douglas County Courts. Joshua Andersen had a warrant for his arrest from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear after original charges for alleged DUII, reckless driving and criminal mischief 2. The subject was released in lieu of citation to appear May 4 of 2020 at the Douglas County Circuit Court.
Code Violation
At 11:16 a.m. on Myrtle Street, an officer observed a semi-trailer parked in a non-industrial zone residential area. Negative contact with the owner. Issued a parking citation.
Suspicious Vehicle
At 1:26 p.m. on Lincoln Street, a report was made of a suspicious vehicle with clothing covering the windows. It was unknown if it was occupied. Officers responded and contacted the male occupant and assisted with resources. The subject was warned not to drive.
