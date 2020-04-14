North Bend Police Log
Sunday, April 12
Suspicious Conditions
At 5:30 a.m. on Winsor Avenue, a report was made of something hitting the caller’s house from the Frisbee Golf Course. An officer checked the area but there was no one in the park.
At 8:34 p.m. on Arthur Street, a caller heard a woman and child screaming. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate anyone or any noise.
Welfare Check
At 11:58 a.m. on Newmark Street, an officer and medical responded. The subject was transported to Bay Area Hospital.
Found Property
At 4:31 p.m. in Airport Heights Park, a car key was found.
Lost Property
At 6:31 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a report was made of a stolen bike.
Suspicious Vehicle
At 9:17 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a report was made of a suspicious vehicle parked at location for over a week. An officer checked the area and the vehicle was unoccupied. A request was put on the tow board.
Arrest
At 9:40 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, Jedediah H. Parks, 60, of North Bend was arrested for alleged criminal trespass 2. The subject was cited in lieu of custody due to COVID-19. Also arrested was Christopher Beltran, 48, of Coos Bay for alleged criminal trespass 2. The subject was cited in lieu of custody due to COVID-19.
Disturbance
At 10:12 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, a report was made of a scream heard from a residence. Officers made contact with occupants and advised it was their child and everything was fine.
Criminal Trespass
At 11:13 p.m. on Ash Street, a subject was warned for trespass. The subject was gathering their belongings and will be on his way.
Suspicious Subject
At 11:45 p.m. on Hayes Street, a report was made of a subject cutting through the caller’s backyard. An officer checked the area and was unable to locate.
