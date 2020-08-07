Aug. 2
1:04 a.m., welfare check on subject lying near sidewalk at Oak St. and 14th St. When subject looked to cross street, subject got up and left. Logged for information.
1:29 a.m., assisted outside agency at Oak St. and 12th St., male subject transferred to Bay Area Hospital, will be referred for attempted assault on a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.
6:59 a.m., unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1500 block of Virginia Ave.
9:21 a.m., found property in the 3200 block of Tremont Ave.
9:26 a.m., burglary reported in the 2300 block of Broadway Ave.
1:13 p.m., mental subject in the 2100 block of Sherman Ave., report of man out of control, screaming, cussing and throwing things. Officers responded and man was transported to Bay Area Hospital on a probation officer's hold.
1:46 p.m., unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 3400 block of Broadway Ave. Stolen cargo trailer, report taken.
1:56 p.m., report of shots fired in the 2500 block of 26th St.
2:43 p.m., mental subject reported in the 1700 block of McPherson Ave.
3:15 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 1400 block of Sherman Ave., male on bicycle following female pushing stroller. Officers responded, checked area, neighborhoods, unable to locate.
3:48 p.m., disturbance in the 1700 block of Sherman Ave. Officer out with a dispute between a male and female, verbal only.
4:10 p.m., mental subject in the 800 block of California Ave.
5:39 p.m., mental subject in the 800 block of California Ave.
7:37 p.m., criminal trespassing in the 1900 block of Union Ave.
8:36 p.m., suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of Broadway.
8:38 p.m., disturbance in the 1400 block of Sherman Ave., report of hearing a child scream at location, officers made contact with individual at location, advised child was throwing a fit about not wanting to eat.
10:34 p.m., mental subject in the 800 block of California Ave., male in lobby wanting to report stalking, officer spoke with reporting party, advised he was seeing people who were not there.
10:52 p.m., mental subject in the 800 block of California Ave.
11:07 p.m., criminal trespassing in the 2400 block of Broadway Ave., report of subject on billboard, officers made contact with subjects, warned for trespassing and advised to stay out of the roadway.
11:19 p.m., suspicious vehicle in the 1700 block of Virginia Ave., unoccupied vehicle at business after hours, will check back.
