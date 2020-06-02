NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Monday, June 1
Arrest
At 7:36 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, an officer contacted two subjects on Sizzler property. The first subject was warned not to camp at location and agreed to leave. The officer served a valid Coos County Sheriff’s Office warrant on the second subject, Nick Linnehan, 37, of North Bend for alleged failure to appear on DUII. The subject was cited in lieu of custody and issued permanent trespass from Sizzler.
At 1:17 p.m. on Newmark Street, it was reported that an intoxicated male was on the property trespassing. An officer responded and was unable to locate in surrounding area. Officers later located the suspect Jerrod Strong, 35, of Coquille and arrested him on alleged criminal trespass 2 and cited him in lieu of custody.
At 1:58 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, it was reported that an intoxicated male was approaching customers of Walgreens. Officers located the subject Jerrod Strong, 35, of Coquille and arrested him for alleged drinking on unlicensed premises. The subject was referred to District Attorney’s Office for resisting arrest.
At 4:42 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, Safeway reported a shoplifter left on foot. Officers located suspect at 11th and Marion and arrested Kendra Dahlstrom, 32, of Coos Bay. She was arrested for alleged theft 2 and cited in lieu of custody.
Seized Property
At 8:26 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, it was reported that drug paraphernalia was found in a flower bed outside location. An officer responded and seized items for destruction.
Fraud
At 10:58 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a fraudulent prescription was reported. Report taken.
Sunday, May 31
Arrest
At 5:15 a.m. on Ferry Road Park, Jason Sumison, 46, of Coos Bay was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 6:43 p.m. on Broadway Avenue and Newmark Street, an officer saw a subject in the middle of the road waving his hands around. Jacob Reeder, 26, of Eugene was charged with alleged disorderly conduct and cited in lieu of custody.
At 7:35 p.m. on Newmark Street, Jerrod Strong, 34, transient was arrested for alleged criminal trespass 2.
At 7:51 p.m. on Garfield Street, a report was made of domestic disturbance at location. Deana Lattimer, 47, of North Bend was arrested for alleged domestic menacing and transported to the Coos County Jail.
Drinking Unlicensed Premise
At 7:31 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, an officer contacted a transient drinking alcohol and issued a citation for drinking in unlicensed premises and warned for criminal trespass 2.
Disorderly Conduct
At 8:18 p.m. on Union Avenue, a subject was warned for disorderly conduct 2 and criminal trespass 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In