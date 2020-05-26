NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Sunday, May 24
Suspicious Conditions
At 12:34 a.m. on Myrtle Street, a report was made of an unoccupied vehicle parked at the caller’s property. Officers checked the area for the subject that was driving but was unable to locate.
At 1:01 p.m. on Pine Street, suspicious conditions were reported about an ad online where two separate people came to the caller’s house about. An officer contacted the second subject.
At 8:39 p.m. on State Street, a caller received threatening texts via phone and was provided information on how to block numbers and telephonic harassment.
Criminal Mischief
At 8:44 a.m. on Sheridan Avenue, Baycrest Village reported a broken lock to the shed. An officer responded and a report was taken for criminal mischief 2.
Criminal Trespass
At 9:26 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, an officer observed a previously trespassed subject at location. The subject moved off the property.
Patrol Check
At 11:07 a.m. on California Street at the boat ramp, a citizen reported bathrooms at the boat ramp were trashed. An officer responded and advised there was no damage, just oyster shells and a beer can. Items were thrown away.
Accident
At 2:32 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a vehicle versus pedestrian accident was reported. North Bend Medical responded. The driver, 89, from Coos Bay was in a 2002 white Toyota Rav4. The pedestrian was a 61-year-old from Coos Bay. Report taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In