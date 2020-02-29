Thursday, Feb. 27
Arrest
At 1:30 a.m. on Harrison Avenue and Washington Avenue, Ronald Lacanfora, 56, of Port Orford was arrested on a charge of DUII and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 8 p.m. on Newmark Street and Broadway Avenue, an anonymous 9-1-1 call was made reporting a disorderly conduct subject at location. Officers responded and Kekoa Domen, 31, was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail.
Suspicious Conditions
At 2:39 p.m. on Newmark Street and Edgewood Drive, a caller heard a female’s voice crying for help. An officer checked the area and was unable to locate anything.
Fraud
At 11:44 a.m. on California Avenue, report of fraud was taken.
Disorderly Conduct
At 3:04 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a subject was warned for disorderly conduct and trespassed for 24 hours.
Suicidal Subject
At 5:07 p.m. on Ash Street, it was reported that her mother made suicidal statements. An officer responded. The subject is not suicidal.
Criminal Trespass
At 7:05 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a caller reported transients trespassing at location. The subject left as the call was made.