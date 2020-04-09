Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

NORTH BEND POLICE LOG

Tuesday, April 7

Disturbance

At 12:17 a.m. on Edgewood Drive, a report was made of physical disturbance. Officers responded and parties were separated. A report was taken.

At 4:24 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a 9-1-1 report was made of another female tenant threatening the caller. Officers responded and the female suspect was warned for disorderly conduct.

Suspicious Conditions

At 5 a.m. on Oak Street and Ohio Avenue, a report was made of a male subject carrying something heavy past the part. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate.

Disorderly Conduct

At 8:44 a.m. on Maple Street and Virginia Avenue, a report came in of a male subject walking in roadway near location and cars were honking. An officer contacted the subjected and warned him for disorderly conduct.

Criminal Trespass

At 2:37 p.m. on Everett Avenue, a report was made that a subject was outside his home trying to get the caller to return to beat him up. An officer responded and contacted the suspect at nearby residence and issued a permanent trespass and warned referencing phone harassment.

Burglary

At 3:50 p.m. on Ash Street, officers responded and cleared residence and secured door.

Arrest

At 5:07 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, an officer on another call observed a female shoplifting from location. Crystal Godfrey, 31, of Coos Bay was arrested for alleged theft and added charge for possession and referred to the District Attorney’s office in lieu of custody.

At 9:28 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue, Christopher Coker, 22, of North Bend was arrested for alleged assault 4 domestic felony and kidnap. The subject was transported to the Coos County Jail.

